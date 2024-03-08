Operation Counterflow nets 300 drivers in one week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — After a week of launching ‘Operation Counterflow,’ more than 300 drivers were already issued citation tickets by The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

TEAM Operations Head Arnold Malig-on said on Friday, March 8, that most of the apprehended vehicles were motorcycles, with a few Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJ) also included.

The majority of the 300 drivers were apprehended along the national highway of Barangay Canduman, Basak, and Tabok during peak hours, around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“Aware sila sa ila’ng violation.Una’ng rason ana (counterflow), slow moving ang dagan (traffic) gusto sila’ng magdali,” said Malig-on.

TEAM launched Operation Counterflow last Friday, March 1. It was conducted together with the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office, usually during rush hours in the morning and at night. Traffic enforcers can also apprehend counterflowing vehicles during regular hours.

READ: Public reminded: Follow traffic rules to avoid accidents

Those apprehended by TEAM were issued citation tickets costing P1,000, while those apprehended by HPG and TEU were issued Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOP).

The first offense is P2,000, P5,000 for a second offense, then P10,000 for 3rd offense plus a one-year suspension of a Driver’s License.

The penalty for the first offense is P2,000, P5,000 for a second offense, and P10,000 for the third offense, plus a one-year suspension of the driver’s license.

Malig-on stressed that even before the viral video captured along J.P. Rizal St. in Barangay Basak last Wednesday, Feb. 28, they had already conducted operations against counterflowing vehicles. The viral video showed motorcycle drivers counterflowing, with an SUV blocking them.

ALSO READ

LTO revokes licenses, penalizes two traffic violators caught on viral video

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP