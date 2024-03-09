Daily Gospel, March 9

By: CDN Digital March 09,2024 - 12:04 PM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 9, 2024, which is the Friday of the third week of Lent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 18, 9-14.

Jesus addressed this parable to those who were convinced of their own righteousness and despised everyone else.

“Two people went up to the temple area to pray; one was a Pharisee and the other was a tax collector.

The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself, ‘O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity — greedy, dishonest, adulterous — or even like this tax collector.

I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.’

But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven but beat his breast and prayed, ‘O God, be merciful to me a sinner.’

I tell you, the latter went home justified, not the former; for everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”

Source: DailyGospel.org

