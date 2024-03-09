Abuse victims in Cebu City get free education, job training

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) in Cebu City offers more than just shelter for abuse victims, but also provides education and job training to support them in rebuilding their lives.

Melody Seno, head of Sta. Rita de Cascia for Women and Children’s Center (SRDCWCC), shared that some of the 56 wards of SRDCWCC are providing free elementary, high school, and college education to victims in custody through collaborative efforts with the Cebu City Government.

Seno emphasized the importance of education in shaping a brighter future for survivors during a recent DSWS program broadcast.

“Gina-encourage sab sa amoa nga dapat mopadayon gyud sila og skwela kay wala man gud ta kabalo ig gawas nila kung asa sila padulong,” Seno said during DSWS’s Kabatan-onan sa Dakbayan, Paglaum sa Katawhan teleradyo program over Sugboanon Channel.

In addition to formal education, she shared that SRDCWCC also offers practical skills training, such as crafting and culinary arts, to help survivors find employment opportunities.

Moreover, Seno said that these vocational skills are seen as vital tools for survivors to find an income to finance themselves once they transition back to their normal lives.

Beyond providing educational and vocational support, she shared that the center also offers extended services such as psychosocial therapy and medical assistance.

Seno also added that referrals to SRDCWCC are made through DSWS.

She explained the requirements and the process to ensure survivors get the help they need in a safe place.

“Ang requirements gyud before makasulod sa amoa is referral letter from the DSWS through social worker, then case summary, NSO or live birth sa bata, and also psychological and physical exam results,” Seno said.

SRDCWCC was established in 2020 and serves as a refuge for women and children who have experienced abuse and violence. The facility has also become a home for rescued street children. / with reports from Cebu City News and Information

/clorenciana

