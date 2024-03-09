Duterte named administrator of KJC properties

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte has been named the new administrator for Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) properties, the religious group’s media arm, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) said.

“JUST IN: Former President Rodrigo Duterte is appointed as new administrator for KOJC properties,” SMNI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

It did not provide further details about the appointment.

ALSO READ: Quiboloy told to appear in Senate, House inquiries

Duterte is a close friend of KJC founder and Davao-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

The announcement came shortly after the Senate sought the arrest of Quiboloy for failing to attend the chamber’s investigation into his alleged crimes.

ALSO READ: Quiboloy on sex abuse allegations: ‘Pinag-aagawan ako’

During a hearing last March 5, Senator Risa Hontiveros moved to cite Quiboloy of KJC for contempt and requested an arrest warrant against the controversial leader.

Hontiveros heads the Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality committee handling the church leader’s purported crimes.

ALSO READ: Dutertes left with bag of guns after visit at Quiboloy’s Glory Mountain – witness

However, Senators Cynthia Villar, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, Christopher Go, and JV Ejercito expressed opposition to the issuance of a contempt order against Quiboloy.

Villar, during a phone patch interview with reporters on March 7, expressed confusion over the allegations against her friend: “Kaibigan ko si Pastor Quiboloy. Mabait siya sa aming pamilya at nagtataka ako dyan sa case na yan, kaya medyo hindi ako masyadong naniniwala dyan sa case na yan.”

(I am friends with Pastor Quiboloy. He is kind to our family and I am wondering about that case, so I don’t really believe in that case too much.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP