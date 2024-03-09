Badian accident injures Aussie, friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An Australian national and her Filipina friend were injured in a road accident that happened in Badian, Cebu on Friday.

The accident that happened at 4:30 p.m. in Barangay Malabago in Badian town in southern Cebu involved a motorcycle and a delivery truck.

Badian police identified the motorcycle driver as Savannah Ruby Miller, 19. Miller is an Australian national.

Her backrider, Angel Chi Ahit Aranquez, 19, is from Makilala, North Cotabato.

In a report, Badian police said that Miller and her companion were traveling along the national highway from Barangay Sulsogan when she suddenly veered to the opposite lane. It was for this reason that her motorcycle collided with the delivery truck that was driven by Edilberto Sanchez Andong Jr., a 53-year-old resident of Barangay Santo Niño in Malabuyoc, Cebu.

Aranquez told the police that Miller was still learning how to drive.

She added that Miller lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to crash to the approaching truck.

Badian police said that Miller fractured her left leg as she also sustained injuries on her face from the accident. Aranquez, on the other hand, sustained minor injuries.

The two women were admitted to the Badian District Hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Miller was later on transferred to a private hospital in Cebu City.

Andong remained at the Badian Police Station as of this writing.

