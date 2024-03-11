Boy rescued after falling from Marcelo Fernan bridge in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rescuers and fisherfolks here saved a teenage boy from drowning after he reportedly fell from the second bridge that connects Mactan Island and mainland Cebu last Sunday evening, March 10.

The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) confirmed receiving reports from concerned citizens, saying that they saw someone fall from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A search and rescue operation was immediately conducted.

READ: Hero dog ‘Appa’ rescues child in Davao de Oro landslide

Fortunately, the victim was found a few hours later after fisherfolks near the Cansaga area in nearby Consolacion reported finding a boy floating within the vicinity of the bay.

A fisherman then brought the unconscious teener, who was around 15 years old, to the rescuers near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

The boy was then quickly rushed to a nearby hospital where he is still confined as of this writing.

READ: Badian accident injures Aussie, friend

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, the boy’s family wanted to probe deeper to explain why the teenager, and some of his classmates, planned to go to the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Apparently, the minors were at the bridge and considered jumping off. Eventually, they hesitated.

However, the boy slipped off the railing which led to him falling into the seawater below.

Alex Bate, a security guard who was patrolling near the bridge at that time, said he heard a boy screaming at that time.

CDN Digital has withheld the identity of the boy as well as his adult family members for their security.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP