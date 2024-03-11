Police want Japanese caught for in-flight lewd act blacklisted 

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) plans to suggest to the Aviation Security Group-7 to blacklist the 20-year-old Japanese national arrested for indecent behavior on a flight to Cebu on March 7, 2024.

LCPO spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, said that they will coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for this recommendation.

“Probably atong advisan ang Aviation security Group, atong counterpart PNP sa airport, nga pwede natong ipa-blacklist. Considering kadtong gi-file nato, ato tong i-submit sa Immigration, ang its up to the Immigration kung pwede to siyang i-blacklist nga dili na siya kabalik diri sa atoa,” Torres said.

Torres said that the Japanese national entered the country using a tourist visa.

During the flight, a 29-year-old woman sitting beside him confronted him for inappropriate behavior, catching him touching himself.

She discreetly filmed the act, where the suspect was allegedly fondling his private part, and reported it to airline staff and the pilot.

Upon landing at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Aviation Security Unit-7 personnel arrested the Japanese national.

Charges were initially filed for violating Articles 200 and 201 of the Revised Penal Code but were later downgraded to a violation of R.A. 11313, the “Safe Space Act” by the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Article 200 on grave scandal and public censure are punishable by arresto mayor. Article 201, which prohibits the display of immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows, is punishable by prison mayor or a fine ranging from P6,000 to P12,000 or both.

The Japanese national posted bail of P3,000 and was released on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

“Pwede raman gani community service ang penalty kung iyang angkunon ang reklamo (under sa Anti-Bastos Law),” he added. /clorenciana

