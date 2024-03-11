Albert Pagara to face Chinese foe in comeback fight in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former WBO Inter-Continental super bantamweight champion “Prince” Albert Pagara will fight in Cebu for the first time since 2022 as he takes on Chinese national Aketelieti Yelejian for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title on June 15.

Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy tapped Pagara for this IBF regional title, which could revive the latter’s once-promising boxing career.

Sy, in a presser, revealed that he’s planning to go all-in for his June 15 fight card with Pagara, who will be featured in the main event.

He is planning to hold it either at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino or at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

“Nakadasig nako nga mohimo ani nga fight card kay nakab-ot naman nako ang ginagmay ug amateur nga promotions. Ato na pud suwayan ang dinagko nga promotions. Kung mosalir ni, mag sige na ni. Every two months na ni atong promotions either sa Cebu or sa Pasi City, Ilo-Ilo,” said Sy during the presser on Monday, March 11.

Pagara was also present via Zoom during the presser. Pagara is now based in Benguet, Mountain Province, and trains at the Highlands Boxing Gym.

Sy revealed that he’s been searching for Pagara for a long time to promote the latter in a fight card. However, a series of miscommunications prevented this from happening.

Fast forward to 2024, they finally reached a deal, paving the way for the June 15 bout that would give Pagara the opportunity to revive his once flourishing career in boxing.

Pagara, one of the ALA Boxing Gym’s top prospects, hasn’t fought since 2022. He still has an impressive record of 34 wins with 24 knockouts and one defeat.

Pagara last fought Allan Villanueva last November 2022 in Talisay City, south Cebu. He scored a fourth-round stoppage.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Yelejian, has an 8-3-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts. He is on a back-to-back winning streak from 2021 to 2023. But this will be Yelejian’s first time to fight in the Philippines.

“Si Pagara, dugay na nako gipangita, wala lang siya nagpakita nako. Hagbay ra unta ni naay duwa kada duha ka buwan,” said Sy.

For his part, Pagara assured Sy and the Cebuano boxing fans of an entertaining fight on June 15.

“Dugay nako gusto moduwa sa Cebu ug balik. Dugay na sad gyud ko wala makaduwa sa Cebu. Gusto sad ko ma champion ug balik dugay na, unya daghan sad kaayo mga taw nag handom nako nga ma champion ko ug balik bisan two years nako wala naka fight,” Pagara said.

“Akong ikapasalig diha sa taga Cebu ug ni sir Chao Sy nga pasalamaton kaayo ko ani nga fight. Nag sige man ko ug training diri, ang importante mabalik akong condition ug lawas nako sauna nga champion pa ko,” he added.

Sy also pits his boxers John Kevin Jimenez (7-0, 3KOs) and Jemuel Aranas (3-0, 2KOs) in the undercard. They will fight for Philippine titles in their respective weight divisions.

