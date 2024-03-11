Mandaue City: Man nabbed for carrying firearm, illegal drugs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City police arrested on Sunday morning, March 10, a man who was allegedly carrying a firearm and illegal drugs.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said residents of Zone Ubi in Barangay Paknaan called the police to report the presence of the armed suspect in their area.

ALSO READ: Mandaue drug bust yields shabu worth P6.8M, nets HVI

Villaro said that when the responding policemen arrived and confronted the suspect, who is also a resident of Sitio Ubi in Barangay Paknaan, he allegedly pushed one of the law enforcers and pulled a gun.

Another policeman fired shots at the suspect, hitting him on the shoulder and stomach, to pacify him.

“Nadaplisan siya sa iya shoulder ug tiyan, para lang mapin down siya. Gidala pod siya sa tambalanan para maayo ang iyang samad,” Villaro said.

ALSO READ: 22-year-old man caught with shabu and firearm in Cebu City

Illegal drugs

Mandaue City police recovered from the suspect’s possession a caliber .45 pistol with four live ammunition.

During the body frisk, they also recovered illegal drugs weighing 12 grams and worth at least P81,600 from his possession.

ALSO READ: Guadalupe shooting suspects arrested with drugs and firearm

As of this writing, Villarojo said they continue to investigate why the suspect was carrying a gun and illegal drugs. Also, they are yet to determine if his gun was licensed.

Villarojo said that as soon as they finish their investigation, complaints for the violation of the Republic Act (RA) 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP