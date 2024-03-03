Police nab alleged teen robber with illegal firearm in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man, who is allegedly a member of a group of robbers, for possessing an illegal firearm in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on Friday evening, March 1, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Jose Abraham Flores, unemployed, and a resident of Sanciangko Street, Brgy. Kamagayan, was apprehended by patrol officers from the Mabolo Police Station responding to reports of suspicious activity around 10:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near a pawnshop on Salinas Drive. In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Mabolo Police Chief Police Major Romeo Durano Caacoy Jr. said Flores and three other men attempted to steal from a woman standing by the road.

The woman noticed one of the men trying to reach into her bag.

Upon noticing the attempted theft, the woman walked away and alerted patrolling officers, who quickly responded.

When they approached the group, the individuals fled, but officers managed to apprehend Flores, who was caught with a firearm. The other three suspects escaped.

According to Caacoy, Flores is part of a criminal group known for theft in the area.

Flores claimed the person attempting theft was his younger brother. While Flores was arrested, police continue to search for the other suspects involved

They are also investigating other incidents involving the group. Caacoy mentioned Flores was previously arrested for robbery and drug possession.

Flores denied involvement in robbery or being part of a criminal group.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Saturday, March 2, he claimed he carried the firearm for self-defense due to a conflict with someone in the area.

Flores asserted he never intended to use the firearm to harm anyone.

Authorities seized a .38 caliber revolver and three live rounds from him. Flores is currently detained at Mabolo Police Station pending charges for illegal firearm possession. /clorenciana

READ MORE: Yearender 2023: The biggest crime stories in Cebu

Cebu City mayor to cops: Shape up vs crime – or lose stipend

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP