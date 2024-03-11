ARQ Builders win MPBA Season 2 title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders completed their dominant run in Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup by winning the title against Artera Builders, 82-77, Sunday night, March 10, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

The team of sportsman Jason Arquisola was unbeaten throughout their MPBA Season 2 campaign and placed the icing on the cake with their title-clinching victory Sunday night.

ALSO READ: MPBA Season 2: Artera Builders dethrone Truck N Trail, sets grand finals duel with ARQ Builders

On top of that, it was also a sweet redemption for the ARQ Builders after falling short in last year’s inaugural finals when they lost to erstwhile champions Truck N’ Trail.

They topped the South Conference team standings with an unbeaten 9-0 (win-loss) record.

ALSO READ: MPBA Season 2: ARQ Builders dominates south conference with 9-0 sweep

They went on to beat Team Banilad Luigi Bercede in the semifinals and the Agalon’s Garbage Hauler in the south conference finals to complete their unbeaten run.

This time, they’re the ones hoisting the title after leading as many as 23 points, 74-51, in the endgame against Artera Builders.

ALSO READ: ARQ Builders trips Agalon Haulier, take south conference’s top spot MPBA Cebuano Cup

Ian Ortega was named the “Most Valuable Player” after finishing with a game-high 29 points with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

John Villabrille added 14 points, while Ron Tampus had 12 markers, and Ryan Llanos had 11 points for the ARQ Builders.

Rey Gonzaga tallied a double-double game of 21 points with 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block for Artera Builders.

Dennise Dela Cerna also scored 21 points with four rebounds in their losing efforts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP