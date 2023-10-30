ARQ Builders trips Agalon Haulier, take south conference’s top spot MPBA Cebuano Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Builders grabbed the southern conference’s top spot of the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup after beating Agalon’s Haulier, 81-77, over the weekend at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

George Sumalinog paced ARQ Builders with his 21-point game with four assists, while teammate Ian Ortega was one assist-shy of tallying a triple double. This was after Ortega had 19 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks for ARQ.

ARQ Builders: Southern Conference top team

ARQ now sits on top of the southern conference team standings with their perfect 4-0 (win-loss) record.

Tommy Ugsimar added 11 points, while Sanel Cabalda, and John Paul Dugenio each scored 10 points for ARQ.

Joseph Cabahug spoiled his double-double game of 21 points and 14 rebounds, so as James Ferraren’s 16 markers as Agalon snapped their three-game winning streak that put them at the No. 3 spot with 3-1 record.

Rongcales shares top spot with ARQ Builders

In the other game, Rongcales joined ARQ on the top spot of the team standings as they also grabbed their fourth straight win by trouncing Prayboys, 101-83.

Rongcales now leads the northern division standings with their perfect 4-0 card.

Eman Villamor fired 24 points, while Aji Dimataga added 17 markers for Rongcales. Jandel Flores handed a double-double game of 16 points and 14 boards for Rongcales.

Danillo Contado scored 26 points in Prayboys’ defeat.

WJV-HP wins

Meanwhile, WJV-HP Real Estate eked out a hard-earned victory against the Quadernos, 86-82, behind Mark David Dignos’s double-double game of 26 points and 11 assists.

The other games last weekend saw JCDB Ballers nipping the Outlaws, 103-64, while Darchy’s Commercial escaped with a 75-74 win against M-Tech, and Angel Mary’s won over Home Sourced, 81-73.

