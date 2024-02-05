MPBA Season 2: ARQ Builders dominates south conference with 9-0 sweep

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The ARQ Builders officially advanced to the playoffs of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup after dominating the south conference with a perfect 9-0 sweep.

The ARQ Builders of sports patron Jason Arquisola finished their south conference campaign in exclamation point after obliterating the WJV-HP Real Estate, 102-69, in last Sunday evening’s game at the CPA gymnasium.

Four ARQ players, led by Elmer Villabrille, achieved double-digit scores. Villabrille contributed 16 points along with two assists, one rebound, and one steal.

JD Solitario scored 15 points, grabbed four boards, dished out four assists, and made two steals, while Ron Tampus recorded 14 points, six rebounds, and one steal.

Ian Ortega, adding 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal, also played a crucial role in ARQ’s lopsided victory over WJV-HP.

ARQ’s bench delivered a staggering 75-point outing compared to WJV’s 15. They also outscored WJV 70-40 in the painted area and converted 25 points from turnovers.

Charlie Minoza had 20 points and nine rebounds as WJV-HP absorbed their fourth loss in eight games to put them in the No. 5 spot in the team standings.

In their losing efforts, Ramon Mingke, Mervin Balansag, and Ernest Adlawan scored 16, 14, and 11 points, respectively.

RONGCALES 77, VOID 62

In the north conference, Rongcales improved to a 7-1 (win-loss) record after a decisive 77-62 victory over Void.

Rex Tuazon led Rongcales with a game-high 21 points, while Adrian Panangin contributed 16 points for Void as they dropped to a 4-5 record, securing the No. 6 spot in the standings.

HOMESOURCED 110, MITSUBISHI 77

In the other south conference game, Homesourced secured their third win in eight games by defeating Mitsubishi with a score of 110-77.

Fritz Manatad erupted for a huge double-double game of 32 points with 16 rebounds, while Mitsubishi’s Alvin Rosal spoiled his 29-point outing in their defeat. Mitsubishi is at the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 card.

TSO & CO 105, BOSS MACCHIATO 94

In the other north conference showdown, TSO & Co Prayboys secured a 105-94 victory over Boss Macchiato, propelled by Wilmer Paloma’s impressive 34-point performance.

Paloma paired it with nine rebounds, two steals, two assists, and one block as TSO & Co clinched the fourth spot in the standings with their 6-3 record while inflicting Boss Macchiato’s seventh loss in eight games.

Boss Macchiato’s Paolo Munez had a double-double game of 20 points and 13 boards, but it wasn’t enough to beat TSO & Co.

