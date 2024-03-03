MPBA Season 2: Artera Builders dethrone Truck N Trail, sets grand finals duel with ARQ Builders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Artera Builders staged the biggest upset in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2 after ousting the defending champions, Truck N’ Trail, 87-79, in their north conference finals showdown Saturday night at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

Artera Builders already showed their huge potential this season after finishing the north conference elimination round as the top seed with their 9-0 (win-loss) record.

However, they were the heavy underdogs heading into the north conference finals of MPBA Season 2 against the defending champions. Still, they proved everyone wrong with their upset win.

Rey Gonzaga nearly had a double-double game in Artera builders’ finals-clinching win. He had 23 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

Warren Canete dropped 20 points with five boards, three assists, and four steals for Artera Builders.

Their teammates, Uking Delos Santos and Marin Anabieza, chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Artera Builders led as many as 15 points, 69-54, in the second half of their MPBA Season 2 north conference finals game after enduring four lead changes and three deadlocks.

Zaionyl Rosano topscored Truck N’ Trail with 15 points, while Albert Ardiente and EJ Conahap each scored 11 points in their defeat.

ARQ 85, AGALONS 78

Artera Builders will square off with ARQ Builders in the grand finals of MPBA Season 2 after the latter won over Agalons Hauler, 85-78, in the south conference finals.

Ian Ortega finished with a game-high 20 points with eight assists, six rebounds, three steals, and one block for ARQ Builders.

His teammates’ Spencer Ugsimar chipped in 18 points with eight rebounds and five steals, while Elmer Villabrille added 17 points, and George Sumalinog had 13 markers.

Joseph Cabahug had 16 points and nine rebounds for Agalons, while Erwin Brigole and Rexon Moneva each had 15 points in their losing efforts.

ARQ Builders impressively overcame an 18-point deficit, 25-43, in the first half after completely turning the tables in the end game.

Artera and ARQ will square off for the MPBA Season 2 title on March 10 in a winner-take-all game at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

