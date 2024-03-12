Cebu Daily Newscast: Huge fire hits two sitios in Looc, Mandaue City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

A fire broke out in two sitios in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Tuesday noon, March 12, 2024.

The fire hit sitios Bantayan sa Hari and Under the Bridge, according to Looc Barangay captain Kevin Cabahug.

Close to 400 individuals lost their homes after a massive fire broke out in a densely populated area underneath the Osmeña bridge in Mandaue City on Tuesday noon, March 12.

The fire erupted a few minutes past noon on Tuesday that affected two sitios (sub-villages in English) in Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City.

Another road closure is expected along Osmeña Boulevard in the coming days as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project must proceed despite the ongoing political controversy surrounding it.

Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), now known as the Road Management Authority (RMA), said that the agency would still discuss later today the new feature—a link to the port—as part of Package 1 of the Cebu BRT project.

Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, revealed his potential lineup for the 2025 midterm polls.

Archival, who former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña endorsed for mayor, made the announcement in a media forum.

