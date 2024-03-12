Cebu Daily Newscast: Huge fire hits two sitios in Looc, Mandaue City
Huge fire hits two sitios in Looc, Mandaue City
A fire broke out in two sitios in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Tuesday noon, March 12, 2024.
The fire hit sitios Bantayan sa Hari and Under the Bridge, according to Looc Barangay captain Kevin Cabahug.
Around 400 lost homes after fire razes 2 sitios in Looc, Mandaue
Close to 400 individuals lost their homes after a massive fire broke out in a densely populated area underneath the Osmeña bridge in Mandaue City on Tuesday noon, March 12.
The fire erupted a few minutes past noon on Tuesday that affected two sitios (sub-villages in English) in Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City.
Osmeña Blvd.: Another road closure expected in area as CBRT pushes forward
Another road closure is expected along Osmeña Boulevard in the coming days as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project must proceed despite the ongoing political controversy surrounding it.
Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), now known as the Road Management Authority (RMA), said that the agency would still discuss later today the new feature—a link to the port—as part of Package 1 of the Cebu BRT project.
Archival reveals potential lineup for 2025 polls in Cebu City
Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, revealed his potential lineup for the 2025 midterm polls.
Archival, who former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña endorsed for mayor, made the announcement in a media forum.
