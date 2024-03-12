Huge fire hits two sitios in Looc, Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A fire broke out in two sitios in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Tuesday noon, March 12, 2024.

The fire hit sitios Bantayan sa Hari and Under the Bridge, according to Looc Barangay captain Kevin Cabahug.

According to residents, the fire started at around 11 a.m.

Gelyn Pasibog, 28 years old, a renter said that the fire started very near their area, which is why she was not able to get any of her belongings aside from a few documents.

Pasibog stated that she was lying inside their boardinghouse when she heard their neighbors shouting that there is a fire. She then got her documents and ran away because the fire was already very big.

Pasibog said that she really did not know what really happened but she heard her neighbor saying that there was a mentally challenged kid playing with fire. This has not been verified yet.

Looc fire: Third alarm

As of this writing, firefighters are still extinguishing the fire.

The massive fire in Brgy. Looc has been raised to third alarm as of this posting.

Fire victims were housed at the barangay Looc gymnasium.

Barangay Captain Kevin Cabahug said that they still do not know the damage and the number of families affected but they are already facilitating them.

City councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the committee on disaster risk reduction management, said that the City Social Welfare and Services is already listing and validating the families affected.

