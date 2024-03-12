Around 400 lost homes after fire razes 2 sitios in Looc, Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 400 individuals lost their homes after a massive fire broke out in a densely populated area underneath the Osmeña bridge in Mandaue City on Tuesday noon, March 12.

The fire erupted a few minutes past noon on Tuesday that affected two sitios (sub-villages in English) in Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City.

ALSO READ: Huge fire hits two sitios in Looc, Mandaue City

As of 3 p.m., the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) of Mandaue City tallied around 94 families or 371 individuals displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators pegged the damages at P1.2 million.

No reports on injuries and fatalities were reported as of 3 p.m.

It was one of the biggest fires that hit Mandaue City this March when the country marks its Fire Prevention Month.

The fire site was located close to Sitio Paradise where a huge fire also broke out in November 23, 2022 and burned down over 200 houses.

ALSO READ: Gas lamp accident may have caused huge Looc fire

Firefighters received the fire alarm at 12:08 p.m.

Due to the density of the structures in the area, as well as the presence of light materials, the flames spread quickly.

By 12:22 p.m., or barely 15 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, it was raised to third alarm. This means that more than 10 firetrucks should be on the scene to contain the fire.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to put the flames under control at 12:42 p.m.

ALSO READ: BFP-Mandaue reminds public to be fire-conscious

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City CSWS is expecting the number of affected individuals to rise as profiling for fire victims is ongoing.

They have also started handing out disaster kits and meals for the displaced families, most of whom are currently staying at the barangay gym in Looc.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the real cause of the fire. / with reports from Paul Lauro & Mary Rose Sagarino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP