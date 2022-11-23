Fire in Brgy Looc, Mandaue City displaces 700 families

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 700 families were displaced in a huge fire that hit a thickly populated coastal community in Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City late night on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The fourth alarm fire burned around 250 homes causing damages to properties pegged at P1 million.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Danny Zamoras said a fireman and two residents of Sitio Paradise also sustained burns on their bodies.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Freyje Pono sustained first degree burns on her shoulder. Resident Alejandro Cerina sustained burns on his back while Reynaldo Devilleres had second degree burns on his arm.

The fire alarm was reported at about 11:46 p.m. on Tuesday. It was placed under control at 2:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, before it was finally put out at 2:38 a.m.

“Dakong kaguol ang nahitabo kaganinang kadlawn sa atong mga kaigsoonan sa Sitio Paradise, Brgy. Looc ning atong dakbayan tungod sa nahitabong dakong sunog nga ni ugdaw sa gatosan nga pinuy-anan,” Mayor Jonas Cortes said in a social media post.



Cortes said the fire victims are now accommodated in modular tents installed at the covered court of the Mandaue City Central School.

A mobile kitchen was also sent to the area to prepare hot meals for them while disaster kits and food packs were also distributed.

“Nagsugod na sad ug ongoing pa hangtod karon ang profiling ug validation sa mga biktima sa sunog para sa pagkuha nato sa tibuok nga gidaghanon sa na apektaran sa maong sunog,” Cortes added.

