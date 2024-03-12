Petecio cruises to second Olympic stint 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio officially qualified for the Paris Olympics later this year after finishing at the top two spots in the 1st World Qualification Tournament for boxing in Busto Arsizio, Italy, this week.

Petecio joined Polish Julia Szeremeta as the two qualified boxers in the women’s 57-kilograms who will compete in the Paris Olympics in July.

Petecio defeated Turkish Esra Yildiz Kahraman in a closely-fought match that resulted in a split decision win for the former.

“I am so blessed. This is very important for me because maybe this is my last Olympics,” said Petecio in an interview on the Olympics’ official website.

“I got this ticket for so many people, especially my family, to God, and for our former President who died, and for my partner in life. Before (the tournament), I promised her that I would win the ticket to Paris and finally, this is it! I’m so happy.”

“I will not stop until I get the Olympic gold medal.”

Meanwhile, fellow Filipina Aira Villegas also qualified for the Olympics after winning against Zlatislava Chukanova of Bulgaria in the women’s 50kgs division.

Besides Villegas, Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer, Colombia’s Valencia Victoria, and Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova all qualified for the Olympics in the 50kgs division.

Joining Villegas and Petecio for the Philippine boxing team is Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

