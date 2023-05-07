Cong. Edu Rama Softball Cup kicks off with 8 teams vying for supremacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The inaugural Cong. Edu Rama Softball Cup officially kicked off on Sunday, May 7, at the Labangon Elementary School with eight teams vying for supremacy.

One of the tournament’s goals is to revive the sport of softball in Cebu City’s south district.

“We are very excited to announce that our first-ever softball cup in partnership with Converge will happen this month of May, with eight competing teams promoting camaraderie, teamwork, and sportsmanship this summer,” said Congressman Rama.

The tournament is scheduled every Sundays of May 2023.

“Kita nga mahiligon kaayo og paugnat sa kusog malaumon nga mao na kini ang sinugdanan sa atong mas dako pa unya nga laing sports cup alang sa mga Sugbuanon,” Rama added.

The competing teams in the tournament are Wirednook, Taters, Rebels, Bandits, Vikings-c10, JBR Mega Voltz, Shenica, and KA2 Apparel Asturias. Each team is composed of 17 members and three coaches in the mixed category.

Also present during the opening ceremony on Sunday were Sugbo Softball Association head Logane Echavez, tournament manager Pakil Dela Cerna and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Regional General Manager – VisMin Michael Macquiran.

The champion team won’t just earn the bragging rights as the inaugural champion of the tournament. They will also pocket P10,000 cash and trophy.

RELATED STORIES

FACES OF CEBU: Masaya Suzuki, 28, softball coach

Entrepreneurship subject should be included to junior, senior high school curricula — Rep. Rama

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP