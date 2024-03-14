Mayor Rama restructures departmental heads, says ‘no politics’ involved

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama initiated a restructuring of departmental leadership within the executive department in response to the need to rightsize the city government’s workforce.

Rama clarified that these changes are not driven by personal animosity and emphasized that they are made solely under management prerogative.

“It is always a part of a management prerogative. Management prerogative in line with human relation… and then in line with our rightsizing,” Rama said.

Rama stressed that if people were to perceive these changes as politically motivated, they would be mistaken, as his actions, he said, are based on the needs of human resource management.

‘Integrity, efficiency, and professionalism’

“No, wrong na wrong. Ilaha rana hunahuna pirme. Sagdahi lang na sila. They are entitled to their own assumptions,” he said.

(No, that’s wrong. That’s what they always think. Let them be. They are entitled to their own assumptions.)

He clarified that his decisions are driven by a commitment to “integrity, efficiency, and professionalism.”

Consequently, one of the changes implemented within the executive branch is the replacement of executive secretary Remedios Vestil Mondigo with Lawyer Dominic Diño.

Mondigo now leads the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office.

Diño initially served as Mayor Rama’s executive assistant when Rama was a councilor, then as chief of staff during Rama’s tenure as vice mayor alongside Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Diño continued in the same capacity when Rama was elected mayor.

As Rama assumed office as Mayor, Diño briefly served as chief of staff before resigning to pursue a higher-paying position in a national government agency.

Recently, he returned to undertake special tasks assigned by the Mayor until assuming his current position.

Moreover, Rama replaced Jinky Rosit as public information officer with Rhoda Uy, who was a former news manager of a TV station.

Phase One

According to the mayor, the changes within the executive department are still in phase one and will be followed by phases two and three.

Meanwhile, while acknowledging that there were several protests against the changes within the department heads, Rama responded by simply saying, “Pray for Cebu City.”

Previously, Rama stressed the need to resize the workforce of the city government to transform Cebu City into a smart city like Melbourne and Brisbane.

He highlighted the importance of Cebu City becoming a smart city like Melbourne and Brisbane, where city halls had fewer employees.

It can be recalled that one of Rama’s 2024 resolutions for Cebu City is transforming the metropolitan city into a place similar to Singapore, but he also would want to incorporate a touch of Melbourne.

