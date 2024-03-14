Some top tourist spots in Visayas have high coliform level

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some of the top tourist spots in Central Visayas have poor water quality that might be unfit for swimming, prompting the Regional Development Council here (RDC-7) to urge the government to take action.

There are three sites in the region wherein high levels of fecal coliform have been detected.

These are the East Coast of Mactan Island, the coasts of Moalboal town in southern Cebu, and Panglao Island in Bohol.

Based on data from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), which was presented by the RDC-7’s Environmental Development Committee (EDC) during the council’s full meeting on Thursday, Mar. 14, coliform levels in these areas have surpassed the safe threshold.

Fecal coliform is a type of bacteria usually found in untreated sewage.

A body of water is considered safe for leisure activities like swimming when fecal coliform levels do not go beyond 100 most probable number (MPB) per 100 milliliter (ml).

But on the east coast of Mactan Island, the presence of fecal coliform there reached 452 MPN/100 ml; 275 MPN/100 ml in Moalboal; and 322 MPN/100 ml in Panglao Island.

The RDC-7, for their part, recommended local governments to form action plans to lessen the presence of coliform in these areas.

Mactan, Moalboal, and Panglao are some of the top tourist destinations in Central Visayas, drawing thousands of visitors to flock to their famous beaches.

The EMB-7 finding is considered timely with summer fast approaching and people expected to crowd beaches and water parks to beat the heat.

