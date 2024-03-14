Skywalks in Cebu City: Rama wants to remove these, replace with underpasses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – City Mayor Michael Rama wants to remove all remaining skywalks in Cebu City.

He expressed that these skywalks were “not effective” and cited that, due to them, there was no longer a way for a sidewalk, as they reduced the width of the road.

“Yes [tanan]. Asa may skywalk nga effective during dapita bi?… Mag ocular inspection tas tanang skywalks so that you will realize that all skywalks… practically… from the point of view, why was it constructed? And why OBO, if ever, allow it?” Rama said.

(Yes [all]. Where are skywalks that are effective?…We will have an ocular inspection of all the skywalks so that you will realize that all skywalks…practically…from the point of view, why was it constructed? And why OBO, if ever, allow it?)

During his “Ing’na Mayor” teleradyo program on Thursday, March 14, Rama proposed replacing the existing skywalks with “underpasses or tunnels,” drawing parallels to similar infrastructure in Hong Kong and Quiapo in Manila.

With the removal of two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard, the city now has approximately 10 remaining, stretching from the south to the north.

In the South District, the remaining skywalks are in Pardo, near Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, by the University of San Jose-Recoletos, and close to Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

In the North District, there are skywalks in Barangay Kamputhaw and Banilad.

Additionally, downtown has two more skywalks, one in Day-as and another on Sanciangko Street, with one more along V. Rama Avenue.

Meanwhile, amid discussions about the potential removal of skywalks in Cebu City, Councilor Jerry Guardo, chair of the infrastructure committee, clarified that his office had not yet received any directive from the mayor regarding the removal of the remaining skywalks.

However, Guardo disclosed that five skywalks, three in the South and two in the North, would be affected if Packages 2 and 3 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project were to proceed.

He acknowledged the challenges that would arise, particularly in the South, where roads are narrower, and dedicating a lane for the CBRT would further reduce the available space.

“In the south, we need to recover additional lanes on both sides… once we start to recover the additional lane… it will obstruct the construction,” Guardo said.

The councilor explained the need to recover additional lanes from both sides, as the Cebu BRT project would consume two lanes from each side, resulting in only one lane remaining on each side.

He revealed that the process of right-of-way acquisition is already underway and was being managed by the Land Acquisition Committee of the city government.

Guardo further stated that as of press time, there was still no execution of the removal of the five skywalks since Packages 2 and 3 of the Cebu BRT project have not yet been awarded to the contractor.

He added that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) would only submit a request for removal if the project is awarded.

