Pauline Amelinckx nanawagan para sa pagpanalipod, pagpreserbar sa Chocolate Hills

Ang Boholana beauty queen nga si Pauline Amelinckx nihatag sa iyang opinyon kabahin sa gisaway kaayo karon nga resort nga gitukod sud sa Chocolate Hills, gipahinumduman niya ang publiko sa gikinahanglan nga “pagbalanse sa paguswag sa pagpanalipod ug pagpreserbar sa atong natural nga landmarks.”

“The Chocolate Hills are part of every Bol-anon. It’s part of the land we call home, part of the soul of our island,” matud pa niya sa iyang Facebook page sa Huwebes, Marso 14, diin nipakita siya sa usa ka photo sa iyang kaugalingon nga dunay view sa mga bungtod sa background niini.

“Now more than ever, we face the challenge of balancing progress with the protection and preservation of our natural landmarks. We all must play a part, big or small, to regenerate our earth, so it may regenerate us too,” niingon pa siya.

Nitiwas siya sa iyang statement, diin si Amelinckx nisuwat: “May we never forget about the beautiful land given by God. ‘Hatag ni Bathala.’”

Gawas pa ni Amelinckx, si Janno Gibbs, maoy usa sa mga celebrity nga wa moapprove ug nibira pod sa resort, ug gishare niya ang iyang gibati o sentimento sa maong issue pinaagi sa iyang Instagram page niadtong Miyerkules, Marso 13.

“At binabuy na ang Chocolate Hills,” matud pa niya, ug gipakita niya ang aerial shot sa resort sa sud sa Bohol nga protected area.

Gipuno sa actor-singer ang usa ka angry face emoji, ug giexpress niya ang iyang pagkasagmuyo sa mao nga issue.

Si TV host-beauty queen nga si Aya Fernandez nihatag sa iyang opinyon pod, ug gistress niya nga ang Bohol Island giila nga first Unesco Global Geopark sa nasud ug ang gobyerno kinahanglan moensure sa iyang conservation.

“Regardless when the resort was built, may our leaders and everyone uphold political will to conserve and preserve our natural heritage. Regardless of the details. No matter what it takes,” nisuwat siya.

The Chocolate Hills was declared the country’s first geopark by the Unesco. Regardless when the resort was built, may our leaders and everyone uphold political will to conserve and preserve our natural heritage. Regardless of the details. No matter what it takes. — Aya Fernandez (@ayafernandez_) March 13, 2024

Ang uban nga celebrity nga nihatag sa ere sa ilang pagkadismaya sa maong issue kay sila si Gretchen Ho, Gardo Versoza and Winwyn Marquez.

“Hindi pa Biyernes Santo pero kanya-kanya nang hugas ng kamay,” matud pa sa tweet nga gireshare ni Ho gikan sa sikat kaayo nga Twitter account sa Professional Heckler, @HecklerForever8.

Some clarity from the DENR on what happens to titled lands (if they were titled before proclamation), within protected areas: They still have to comply with restrictions or regulations on land use and development. A TRO was issued last year September, but certainly, things need… https://t.co/dlmafziuiA pic.twitter.com/OqhKxDUIKY — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) March 13, 2024

Ang Chocolate Hills resort nga ginganlan og Captain’s Peak Resort, nigawas nga walay accreditation ug wala pod silay application gikan sa Department of Tourism, niviral human nigawas sa usa ka tourist video nga nicirculate sa social media.