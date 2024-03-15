Blinken’s Manila visit aims to boost US-PH ties

MANILA, Philippines — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Philippines aims to boost mutual economic goals and strengthen cooperation between the nations.

Blinken will be in Manila from March 18 to 19, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

During his visit, Blinken will also reiterate the US government’s ironclad commitment to its alliance with the Philippines, according to the US Department of State in a statement on March 14.

“In Manila, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo to advance shared economic priorities and underscore the United States’ ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Philippine alliance,” the US Department of State (DOS) said.

Apart from the economy, regional peace and security, the officials will also tackle health, clean energy, and the digital economy, among others.

“Secretary Blinken, President Marcos, and Secretary Manalo will discuss areas to deepen U.S.-Philippine cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues, including on regional peace and stability, human rights and democracy, economic prosperity, health, clean energy, semiconductors, and the digital economy,” the US DOS added.

Blinken’s visit to the country is part of a larger travel agenda, which includes stops in Vienna, Austria; Seoul, South Korea, and Manila from March 14 to 20.

