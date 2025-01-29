NBA: Tyrese Maxey scores 43 to lift 76ers past Lakers

PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 43 points to lead a Philadelphia 76ers team without injured Joel Embiid and Paul George to a 118-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Last season’s NBA Most Improved Player, Maxey continued his recent hot scoring streak as he tries to keep the Sixers within striking distance of the play-in tournament. Maxey had averaged 30.4 points over the last 10 games and he blew past the mark in the third quarter, finishing with 41 headed into the fourth.

Maxey hit four 3-pointers and made 15 of 26 shots overall from the floor. He extended his career-best streak of 25-point games to 11 straight to the delight of a handful of NFC champion Eagles who sat courtside.

The Lakers lost forward Anthony Davis in the first half after he suffered abdominal muscle strain.

Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt.

Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, on the other hand, sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he’s missed this season.

George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday’s game against Sacramento but he was not expected to miss extended time.

