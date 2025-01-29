Cebu among top pet-friendly cities in Asia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fantastic news for fur parents who want to visit the Queen City of the South with their four-legged loved ones.

Cebu City was named among the top pet-friendly cities in Asia for 2024.

Online travel platform Agoda recently revealed their list of top 10 pet-friendly cities in the region, with Cebu ranked second, next to Vietnam’s coastal city Da Nang.

Rounding up the top five are Vietnam’s Hanoi, Nha Trang, and Tainan in Taiwan respectively.

Manila, the country’s capital, landed on the 10th spot. Aside from Manila, completing the top ten were Pattaya (Thailand), Taichung (Taiwan), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and New Delhi (India).

According to Agoda, their list of pet-friendly cities is based on the average number of accommodations that allow guests to bring in their pets.

In addition, the Singapore-based firm observed an increase in pet travel in Asia, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z.

They recorded a 64 percent growth pet-friendly properties in 2024.

“Millennials and Gen Z leading the charge as they embrace pet parenthood and splurge on their furry friends, according to a recent study by Allied Market Research,” they added.