14-year-old girl claims she was sexually assaulted at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 14-year-old girl claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man she met somewhere beneath the South Road Properties (SRP) viaduct.

She reported the incident to the Carbon Police Station on Thursday, March 14, 2024, around 7 p.m.

The victim claimed that the man offered her a soft drink. After consuming it, she lost consciousness and then passed out.

When she woke up, she felt discomfort in her body, particularly in her private area, and realized she was unclothed.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy City Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the police are still in the process of verifying the exact circumstances of the incident.

Rafter also relayed that the victim had not provided any details about the man.

Rafter said that they are still trying to debrief the victim as she is not in the appropriate condition to discuss her claim of rape.

The girl will also undergo a medical examination at the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Rafter disclosed that if the result of the medical examination will reveal that she was really raped, they will proceed with the filing of a case.

If the result of the examination will be available immediately, they will initiate a hot pursuit operation against the alleged rapist.

