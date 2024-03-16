Osmeña criticizes Rama’s plan to remove all Cebu City skywalks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “The idea of destroying all the skywalks is a reflection of Rama’s incompetence.”

This was the response of former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to City Mayor Michael Rama’s recent announcement of plans to remove all remaining skywalks in Cebu City and replace them with underpasses.

In a press statement released to Cebu media on Saturday, March 16, Osmeña criticized Rama for his decision to demolish the skywalks.

He questioned how people would now cross the streets, especially considering that underpasses could take about 10 years to complete.

Osmeña voiced his confusion about Rama’s proposal, noting that Rama had previously opposed the late Congressman Raul del Mar’s overpasses.

Instead, Rama recommended using “flared intersections,” which widen the lanes approaching the junction, improving traffic flow and turning.

“Note that Rama opposed the construction of the late Cong. Raul del Mar’s overpasses. He said the alternative is ‘flared intersections.’ It’s been five years since then, and he hasn’t even started to build even the first one,” a portion of the press statement read.

Osmeña added that building underpasses is more “troublesome” than flaring intersections because you have to avoid water pipes and drainage systems.

He also noted that in building underpasses, you have to install pumps to prevent flooding.

“Worst of all, you would have to close the road during construction,” Osmeña said.

Last March 14, during his Ing’na Mayor teleradyo program, Rama announced his intention to remove all remaining skywalks in Cebu City.

He said the skywalks were ineffective and removed sidewalk space by narrowing the road. Rama suggested replacing them with underpasses or tunnels, similar to those in Hong Kong and Quiapo, Manila.

Two skywalks have been removed on Osmeña Boulevard, leaving around 10 others across the city, stretching from south to north.

In the South District, remaining skywalks are near Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish in Pardo, near the University of San Jose-Recoletos, and close to Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

In the North District, skywalks are in Barangay Kamputhaw and Banilad. Downtown has two more skywalks, one in Day-as and another on Sanciangko Street, with one more along V. Rama Avenue. /clorenciana

