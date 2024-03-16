Pinoy Aquaman to conquer Capiz open sea on Sunday 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Pinoy Aquaman” Ingemar Macarine is ready for his grueling 10-kilometer open water swim in Roxas City, Capiz on Sunday, March 16.

If successful, Macarine will further stretch his record to 37 open water swims in and outside the Philippines, which no other Filipino has ever done historically.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Macarine, who is also the Provincial Prosecutor of Bohol, said that his biggest challenge for tomorrow’s swim will be the weather.

Macarine will start his unassisted open water swim from Olotayan Island to the People’s Park in Baybay, Roxas City.

“This is an unprecedented swim in the area. That means I would be the first to swim in the area. The swim would be a little bit challenging because of the forecasted 8 knot wind due to the amihan. Jellyfish is also a concern,” said Macarine.

Macarine is doing his swim on Sunday to promote cleaner seas and beaches which he has been advocating throughout his previous open water swims. This time he partnered with Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas to promote tourism and a healthy lifestyle.

This will be Macarine’s first open water swim after almost a year of inactivity due to health concerns.

The last time that Macarine had a successful open water swim was in June last year in Masbate. He conquered the 10 kilometer open water swim in four hours, 22 minutes, and 38 seconds and even swam 500 meters farther than he had set.

