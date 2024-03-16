Rama: 2025 election candidates ‘must not be mentally dishonest’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama revealed the qualifications that candidates planning to run with him in next year’s midterm election must possess.

Rama said that these candidates must be “pro-God, pro-people, must not be mentally dishonest, must adhere to truthful and sincere governance, and must confront corruption.”

The mayor announced that he is keeping his options open, particularly due to the observed reluctance of some city council members to align with his administrative agenda.

While he remains open to the possibility of running alongside the incumbent members, he made it clear that those who have openly opposed him will not be welcomed.

Rama expressed disappointment that the behavior of some council members no longer align with the values he supported during the 2022 election, leading him to suspect the influence of a “political player” behind their resistance.

During his Ing’na si Mayor teleradyo program on the Sugboanon Channel, Rama stated that if there is indeed a hidden influence affecting the cooperation of these council members, he would make a definitive political decision regarding the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

“Kinsa man ilang gipaminaw ani run? Naa ba’y lain’g political players? Mao na ako’ng pangutana… Kay kung naa pa’y lain nga ilang gipaminaw, then in due time I will make my final political direction,” Rama said.

Rama also acknowledged that various issues, such as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, have contributed to the divide between him and certain councilors.

However, Rama said that despite his disappointment with his colleagues, he is determined not to harbor any grudges.

“Kana’ng pagkahiubos apil man na, pero kana’ng pangluod, dili ko anang luod kay dili man ko luoran nga tawo,” he said.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that the mayor felt a bit “abandoned” by his political allies when only Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros joined him in the prayer rally with former President Rodrigo Duterte at the South Road Properties (SRP) last February 25.

Rama also admitted that the apparent snub made him rethink his political lineup for the 2025 midterm elections. / with reports from Cebu City News and Information

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP