‘My Chicago’: Explaining another TikTok trend

CEBU CITY, Philippines— TikTok has birthed so many trends in the past years.

From dance trends, song trends, food trends, places to visit, and people to follow, this social media platform just keeps on giving new things for its users to jump in and be part of something that would eventually break the internet.

From knowing someone’s “Roman Empire.” to knowing what a “Sneaky Link” is, today, we will get to know a person’s Chicago.

Yes, Chicago, the Windy City, the place where the greatest basketball player Michael Jordan lives, Chicago.

But this time, netizens are using “Chicago” to describe the place or person to whom they felt that they belonged, a person or a place they can call home or their comfort zone.

Users now are sharing clips of their own Chicago with the song by Djo “End of Beginning.”

Specifically with the line,

“And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it Another version of me, I was in it I wave goodbye to the end of beginning.”

TikTok users are quick to share who, where, or what their “Chicagos” are.

Some would say it is their partners with whom they feel a sense of comfort and being at home. Some would say it is their family and friends who never left their side even during the toughest times.

While others, share clips of their hometowns. The hometown they left to pursue their dreams in life, the place that helped them dream big.

Another trend on TikTok, we now can understand and maybe hop in too.

Ikaw, Siloy, kinsa o unsa man imong Chicago?