Cebu Daily Newscast: University teacher in trouble: Probe ongoing over tutor’s harmful remarks on mental health

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, March 18, 2024.

A teacher at a university here is in hot water over his controversial statements about mental health, which went viral on social media.

Candice Gotianuy, president of the University of Cebu (UC), announced launching an investigation to shed light on the matter.

Cebu-based rapper Jed Andrew Salera, popularly known as Range999, will be facing cases of frustrated murder and possession of an unlicensed gun after getting involved in a bloody shooting last Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Authorities from the Mabolo Police Station on Monday, Mar. 18, are preparing to file complaints on frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms against Salera.

The Cebu City Legal Officer on Monday reiterated that the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) did not secure a building permit for their construction along Compania Maritima premises.

Lawyer Carlo Vincent Gimena, city legal officer, said that the CPA must have to secure a permit for their construction in the port area along the Compania Maritima premises, in the vicinity of the Aduana area, and this despite their claim on ownership in the property within the Baseport.

Boxer Kanamu Sakama passed away on Sunday, March 17, according to the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) and Japanese media outlets.

The 20-year-old Japanese boxing prospect was best known for his highly-entertaining showdown against Cebuano John Paul Gabunilas last December 26 in the undercard of Naoya Inoue-Marlon Tapales unification bout in Tokyo, Japan.

RELATED STORIES

Mental health must be top priority, says Cebu clinical psychologist

Mental health woes: DOH-7 urges public to call hotlines when they need help

Mental health treatment should not be reserved for the rich

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP