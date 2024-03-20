HKETO Jakarta’s Heartfelt Spring Festival Celebration Brings Joy to Cebu!

Amidst the vibrant colors and jubilant spirit of Cebu, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Jakarta (HKETO Jakarta) with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and InvestHK orchestrated a heartwarming Spring Dinner Reception on March 18, marking the advent of the Year of the Dragon. The event, attended by more than 180 esteemed guests representing a spectrum of sectors such as local government, business, culture, and media, exuded the spirit of unity and collaboration. Among the attendees were notable figures from various fields, including government officials like Vice Mayor of Cebu, Raymund Alvin Garcia, Provincial Board member Glenn Soco—who leads the foreign affairs committee of Cebu Province—and Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos of Ilocos Norte.

Addressing the attendees with warmth and enthusiasm, Mr. Allen Pang, the acting Director-General of HKETO Jakarta, expressed profound gratitude for the enduring bond between Hong Kong and the Philippines. He reaffirmed the dedication to protecting the rights and well-being of overseas Filipino workers. He expressed profound appreciation for the invaluable contributions of over 200,000 Filipino workers to Hong Kong society. Additionally, Pang unveiled initiatives aimed at positioning Hong Kong as a global center for secondary education and vocational training. These efforts include broadening scholarship avenues for Filipino students.

During the event, Ms. Maribeth Barros, the Manila Consultant of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), delivered a promising speech. She highlighted the collaborative efforts of HKETO and HKTDC in exploring opportunities in rapidly growing markets like ASEAN and the Middle East. Emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and wellness as pivotal growth drivers, she underscored the shared vision for fostering economic prosperity and sustainable development.

Hon. Glenn Soco, Cebu provincial Board Member, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor, symbolizing the deepening ties between Hong Kong and Cebu.

Cebu Vice Mayor Hon. Raymund Alvin Garcia also delivered a message of gratitude and hope for strengthening ties. He emphasized the significance of what both nations can showcase to the world, highlighting the potential for collaboration and mutual growth.

To add an extra touch of excitement to the evening, HKETO Jakarta organized a special lucky draw, generously offering round-trip tickets from Cebu to Hong Kong. Thanks to the support of the Airport Authority Hong Kong and Cathay Pacific, lucky winners will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture and unique charm of Hong Kong, some even enjoying the luxury of business class travel.



This marks the second year that HKETO Jakarta has brought the joyous spirit of the Spring Festival to Cebu, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to fostering friendship and collaboration. As the festivities continue and the spirit of unity thrives, may the bond between Hong Kong and Cebu grow ever stronger, ushering in prosperity and happiness for all.

