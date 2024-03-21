Enjoy big savings in S&R’s Members’ Fest

As March unfolds, S&R Membership Shopping invites shoppers to take part in their month-long extravaganza of savings with their Members’ Fest.

Get ready to shop till you drop as S&R offers exclusive deals like big savings discounts and Buy 1 Take 1 offers. Whether you’re looking to restock your pantry with essentials or simply treat yourself to some delights, there’s something for everyone as you go through the aisles filled with incredible deals.

Here are just a few of the many products featured in their Members’ Fest sale:

Cachet Chocolate

Dive into the world of chocolates with Cachet’s rich and creamy offerings. Indulge in their caramel and sea salt milk chocolate, brownie and pretzel milk chocolate, or dark chocolate bars, all while enjoying an unbeatable buy-one-take-one deal that will satisfy your sweet tooth for only P199.00.

Tajima Beef Yakiniku

Treat yourself to a taste of gourmet dining with Tajima Beef Yakiniku, which is renowned for its premium quality and exquisite flavor. This Japanese delicacy is a must-have for meat lovers, and it is now available at a discounted price of P529.00 from its original price of P659.00!

Mini Max Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream

Are you craving something cool and sweet? Try out Mini Max Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream! With its irresistible combination of creamy vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, this is one frozen treat that is sure to satisfy your dessert cravings, especially at the discounted price of P239.00 from its original price of P399.00.

London Dairy Ice Cream 4 flavors

If perhaps the more traditional type of ice cream is more to your liking, then indulge in scoops of London Dairy Ice Cream. There are four delicious flavors to choose from, including double chocolate, tiramisu, and natural strawberry, as well as fruits and cream. Purchase their 1 liter tubs of ice cream for P529.00 each, down from their original price of P629.00.

Nescafe Matinal Suave 200g

Start your day on the right note with Nescafe Matinal Suave. Made from premium coffee beans, this smooth blend is perfect for people who prefer a milder coffee experience. With S&R Membership Shopping’s exclusive buy-one-take-one deal for only P509.00, you can stock up on your favorite caffeine blend without breaking the bank.

McCoy Charming Ceylon Selection Tea Bags

If you’re more of a tea enthusiast than a coffee lover, then McCoy Charming Ceylon Selection Tea Bags are available at a low price of P159.00 in a buy-one-take-one deal as well! With a variety of flavors to choose from, this is your key to entering the world of fine teas.

Hoegaarden Belgian Beer Can Pack

Raise a glass to save more money with Hoegaarden Belgian Beer. Known for its refreshing taste and distinctive citrus notes, this brew is now available in S&R Membership Shopping at a discounted price! Purchase a pack of 12 cans for P1,066.00, down from its original price of P1,599.00.

Dumont Brandy

Maybe you’d prefer a stronger drink to elevate your dining experience. Durmont Brandy is a timeless classic known for its smoothness and depth of flavor. Get two Durmont VS at P1499.00 and Durmont VSO at P2499.00 for the price of one.

With these irresistible food and beverage deals, there’s never been a better time to indulge in your culinary cravings. So, what are you waiting for? Come on down to S&R Membership Shopping, located at Ouano Avenue, corner E.O. Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and enjoy unbeatable savings!

