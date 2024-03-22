Hontiveros: Quiboloy’s refusal to face senate deepens abuse allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros believes that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has worsened his situation by refusing to appear before the Senate to address allegations of abuse from former members of his “secretive religious organization.”

Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) ministry and named himself as the “Appointed Son of God,” has declined two invitations and a subpoena from the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, chaired by Hontiveros.

This comes after former followers accused Quiboloy of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and violence.

“Kaya nasabi ko nga, he dug his own grave in this investigation. Kung sana simula pa lang, nagpakita na siya like so many other na mga opisyal of both state and church before, hindi na sana umabot sa ganito. Ang problema, dami pa ng drama, umabot tuloy sa ganitong punto,” stated Hontiveros during a press conference in Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2024.

Hontiveros further described the pastor’s actions as an act of disrespect to the country’s laws.

“Sigurado, binabastos nya ang mga batas ng Pilipinas…Umabot ng ilang linggo, ilang buwan na dinedeadma nya so ubod ng kabastusan talaga,” she said.

As a result of this, a warrant of arrest will soon be served by the Senate’s Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) at Quiboloy’s known residence in Davao City.

Hontiveros mentioned that the regional director of the Police Regional Office 11 has confirmed their readiness to assist in executing the warrant once it is forwarded to them.

“I’m sure, sa pangunguna ng OSAA, that PNP Region 11 also will not fail the women and children seeking justice from Quiboloy,” she said.

Hontiveros hopes that the organization’s founder will attend the hearings, as there has been no communication from his side.

“Inaasahan ko po at nang aming comittee, yung Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, na mapa-appear na siya finally, sa wakas, sa hearing naming para sagutin yung aming mga tanong tungkol dun sa mga seryosong akusasyon laban sa kanya ng mga babae ug mga minor de edad,” she said

However, if the pastor remains elusive, Hontiveros stated that the committee’s work will continue without hindrance.

“Tatapusin pa rin namin yung aming imbestigasyon. Meron kaming at least isa pang batch ng mga victim survivors na magwiwitness. And then icoconclude namin ang aming imbestigasyon at isusulat namin ang aning committee report, findings in relation to at least 3 or 4 laws young may kinalaman sa consent vis-a-vis yung mga secretive religious organizations, yung mga balaod natin sa labor…labor standards ug occupational safety and health standards, ug young balaod sa anti-human trafficking,” she said.

Meanwhile, they will explore the possibility of enrolling the witnesses who stepped forward into the witness protection program to shield them from ongoing harassment by Quiboloy’s devoted followers.

“Laging isang option yung Witness Protection Program ng Department of Justice. Karon, sa modest means ng opisina ko and ng committee, kinahanglan naming gawan ng some kind of security arrangements yung mga nauna naming witnesses,” relayed Hontiveros.

She added that even though some witnesses hid their faces and withheld their full names during the investigation, they continue to face harassment at home after the pastor exposed their identities.

Despite concerns for their safety and that of their families, all of them have supposedly signed sworn affidavits against their former leader.

“Eh si Quiboloy? Ano na ang legal na compliance na nagawa niya sa buong imbestigasyon? Wala pa rin. At may mga ilang witnesses na kami, both here and abroad, pinakita yung buong mukha at sinabi yung buong pangalan. Dahil gusto talaga nilang tumulong dito sa imbestigasyong ito, tumulong sa tanan na mga victim survivors makakuha ng hustisya,” stated Hontiveros.

Hontiveros said that, alongside the ongoing abuse investigation involving Quiboloy, they plan to invite the anti-money laundering council to the next hearing.

This decision follows a report from a former follower in Singapore claiming their bank accounts were used to transfer large sums to the pastor. Additionally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a non-bailable human trafficking case against Quiboloy.

Regardless of who detains Quiboloy first, Hontiveros assured that they can ensure his attendance at all relevant hearings through parliamentary courtesy. Quiboloy is also on the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

Hontiveros addressed senators supporting Quiboloy, urging them to prioritize justice, especially for vulnerable individuals, amid International Women’s Month.

She emphasized the importance of shedding light on such serious allegations against women. /clorenciana

