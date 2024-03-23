Mandaue to host 7th International Cat Show 2024

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Mandaue City is set to host the 7th International Cat Show 2024 for the second time, supported by the World Cat Federation (WCF) and the Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines (SFEPI) with the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) as the beneficiary.

This two-day cat show will be held on April 13-14 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, featuring at least 80 cute cats each day from various regions including Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, as well as neighboring countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

SFEPI president Rogelio Maclang said that household pets with breeding and mixed-breed cats (Puspins) are welcome to participate, as they will be judged based on breeding standards and overall maintenance.

“This is not just about the competition na kung sino ‘yong pagandahan, this is about on how you present your cat,” he said.

Maclang also specified how the cat’s behavior would affect the judging.

“Kung ang cat mo ay friendly, it means to say na nakikipag-interact ka sa kanya. Pero kung ang cat mo ay mahiyain at medyo may pagka-curious o feral, ibig sabihin hindi ka nakikipag-interact,” he stated.

He explains that exhibiting a cat doesn’t necessarily imply competing against others. It’s about displaying how individuals present themselves through their cats, reflecting their character.

There’s a PHP 6,000 entry fee per participant for the cat show, covering the judges’ expenses for tickets, hotels, and accommodation. Four judges from various regions will be present.

Participants must provide a vaccination card and ensure their cats are up-to-date on anti-rabies vaccinations.

Analyn Aizpuro, president of the IRO, said that a portion of the entrance fee will support IRO, which cares for 180 dogs and 41 cats.

“This is not only for with breed, this is also good for our puspin to show off. This is their time to shine gani nga ipakita din natin ang mga rescues, puspin, it’s their time also to compete with the other breeds,” she said.

During the event, IRO will highlight their mixed-breed cats (Puspins) and rescued animals, and they’ll host an adoption drive.

Aizpuro emphasized the rigorous adoption process, comparing it to adopting a child through DSWD.

“Meron kaming interview, pre-interview, and then the final interview. Then we also the visit the place kung sino yung gustong mag-adopt. We also have Facebook for parents and they are required to give updates every week,” she stated.

IRO advocates for responsible pet ownership, prioritizing abused and tortured animals by filing animal cruelty cases against perpetrators.

Aizpuro joyfully shared the transformation of rescued Puspin cats, describing them as beautiful, affectionate, and grateful animals. /clorenciana

READ: How sweet it is to be loved by cats

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP