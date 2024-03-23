Balamban site is for road project, not Capitol bldg – Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cleared site in Barangay Cambuhawe, Balamban, in western Cebu, is not for the new Capitol building, but for nationally funded road projects.

Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia made this clarification after photos of a deforested mountain in Balamban, initially thought to be the site development of the new Capitol building, stirred mostly negative reactions from netizens.

According to reports, Garcia mentioned that the actual construction of the Capitol building has not been finalized yet, as the Capitol is still in the process of acquiring lands for the project.

However, she noted that the cleared site in Balamban, where the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 7 is implementing an access road, could potentially be a prerequisite step to prepare for the construction of the new Capitol building.

Garcia disclosed that they have not incurred any costs related to the construction of the new building. However, she mentioned that the DPWH-7 has already undertaken work to provide an access road.

On March 21, CDN Digital published photos taken by Wiley Yray, showing the ongoing site development that reveals a deforested landscape where a portion of a mountain, previously covered with trees, has been cleared and is now ready for civil construction.

Several netizens expressed concerns about how this development could lead to devastating environmental consequences, claiming that it may increase flooding in the downhill areas.

Others have also pointed out accessibility issues, suggesting that moving the capitol to Balamban would make it less accessible for the people of Cebu province.

However, amid the negative feedback, some favored the construction of the new Capitol building in Balamban saying this could usher in a new era of development for Cebu.

