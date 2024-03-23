Cebuana beauty queen Maria Gigante maoy gikoronahan nga Universal Woman
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ang Cebuana beauty queen nga si Maria Gigante maoy gikoronahan nga Universal Woman niadtong Biernes sa gabii, Marso 22, sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Gipildi ni Gigante ang 43 ka mga kandidata sa nagkalain-laing nasud sa kalibutan apil na ang Venezuelan delegate nga si Lisanda Chirinos nga nahimong first runner-up.
Gipanunod sa Cebuana host ug entrepreneur ang korona gikan sa last year’s winner nga si Valentina Sanchez, nga taga Venezuela usab susama kang Chirinos.
READ: Cebu’s Maria Gigante advances to the Top 20 of Miss World Philippines 2022
Ang kadaugan ni Gigante maoy nakapugong sa nasud nga Venezuela nga mahimong back-to-back winner sa batan-ong beauty contest.
Ang beauty contest, nga nagdala sa tagline nga “We are the new era of beauty,” abli sa tanang babaye nga nagpangidaron og 25 ngadto 45 anyos, ug walay restrictions sa gitas-on, gibug-aton, ug marital status. Bisan kadtong mga inahan na puede gihapon moapil sa maong patimpalak kansang unang edition niadtong 2023 didto gipahigayon sa United Arab Emirates.
Nadawat usab ni Gigante ang Universal Woman Sympathy title sa preliminary competition, samtang ang iyang social project naapil sa Top 5 nga napili sa selection committee. Naangkon ni Gigante ang labing daghang boto sa online poll nga maoy naghatag kaniya sa Universal Woman Social Media award sa coronation night.
READ: Former ‘PBB’ housemate Franki Russell to represent New Zealand in Miss Universe
Tulo pa ka mga contestants ang giproklamar nga apil sa korte ni Gigante nga sila si second runner-up Elisa Myshyne nga taga France, third runner-up Brianna Mai sa host country, ug fourth runner-up Tavera Pena Chabelli sa Dominican Republic.
Beterana na si Gigante sa mga national beauty competitions, kay nakaapil na kini sa Binibining Pilipinas ug Miss World Philippines. Gikoronahan usab siya isip Bb. Cebu-Charity sa labing unang Bb. Cebu contest niadtong 2017.
Gitudlo si Gigante isip Universal Woman Philippines 2024 ni talent manager ug entrepreneur Arnold Vegafria, nga mao usab ang naa sa luyo sa ALV Pageant Circle nga maoy tigpahigayon sa Miss World Philippines pageant.
Isip Universal Woman, si Gigante gipaabot nga makigtambayayong sa mga charitable projects kauban ang mga grupo nga gipiling partner sa Universal Woman organization.
READ: Cebu’s Maria Gigante sizzles in free speech of Miss World Philippines’ Head to Head Challenge
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.