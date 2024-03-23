Balamban accident: Drivers told to always follow traffic rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities have urged the public to always follow traffic rules and regulations in light of the Balamban accident that claimed the life of a young nursing student.

On Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2024, a speeding sports-utility vehicle (SUV) traveling downhill flipped over after the driver allegedly lost control of the wheel while evading another vehicle.

This happened at the curved portion of the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Gaas, Balamban, western Cebu.

The driver, a nursing student named Angelu Mae Omayao Pateres, died while her 10 classmates onboard were injured.

Following the unfortunate incident, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, reminded drivers to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

Pelare further advised civilians to always keep their cool while on the road and to evade any form of altercation.

“Mao na atoang likayan. When we are on the road, let us follow traffic rules and regulations sa Republic Act 4136. Let us keep our cool. Dili ta magpadala anang emosyon, labi na kung naay mga ginagmay nga mga [altercation] sa traffic. Because posible na, it would lead to very unnecessary harm nga mahitabo,” he said.

The Republic Act No. 4136 is referred to as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Chapter 4 of RA 4136 stipulates the traffic rules including on speed limit and keeping to the right; overtaking and passing a vehicle; and turning at intersections.

In order to prevent any mishap similar to the Balamban accident, drivers are encouraged to take note of the regulations and some tips on road safety.

As accidents like this can happen anywhere and anytime, it’s better to be safe and to act as responsible drivers while on the road, Pelare said.

Here are some road safety tips from the Police Community Affairs and Development Groups (PCADG) in Central Visayas:

Always check the condition of your vehicles before driving. Remember to inspect your battery, lights, oil, water, gas, engine, tire, and your own condition. Plan your trip properly. Allot sufficient time for you to arrive to your destination in time without rushing and risking your safety on the road. Consider placing breaks in between especially during long drives. Avoid any distractions. Do not text or talk on your phone while driving. Pull over safely if there is a need to use your mobile phone. Always stay focused and keep your eyes on the road. Abide by the two-second rule. Keep a safe trailing distance of two seconds between your vehicle and the vehicle traveling in front of you. Always follow traffic signals. Be vigilant and prepare to stop at yellow lights and do a full stop at red lights. Do not consume alcohol if you will be driving later. Always wear your seatbelt. Protect yourself in case of emergencies. Wear a helmet when driving or riding motorcycles and bicycles. Always comply with traffic rules and regulations including speed limits. Give courtesy to the other vehicles and pedestrians. Watch closely for cyclists and pedestrians. Avoid jaywalking for your own safety.

