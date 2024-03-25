Fair weather awaits Holy Week in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sunny skies will prevail in Cebu this week, the state weather bureau said.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Monday, Mar. 25 said that most of the Visayas, including Cebu, would experience generally fair weather until Holy Thursday.
This means hot and humid climate is expected, with scattered rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.
In Eastern Visayas, on the other hand, will experience cloudy skies with moderate to occasional heavy rains.
“The rest of the Visayas, including Palawan and Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro makasinati og (will experience) generally fair weather,” Eclarino said.
On the other hand, scattered rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms would also be expected, Eclarino added.
Meanwhile, Pagasa-Mactan forecasted heat index in the entire Visayas region to range from 30 to 42 degrees Celsius, which would fall in the ‘extreme caution’ and ‘danger’ categories.
As a result, they reminded the public to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the heat, like avoiding prolonged activities outdoors, and staying hydrating.
