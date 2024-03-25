Vacation spots to visit in Cebu this summer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Summer is officially here!

Judging by the longer days and the heat we are experiencing lately, it is safe to say that our favorite season has begun.

With brighter days coming our way what better way to make the most out of it than to enjoy the great outdoors?

Luckily, Cebu is sprawling with amazing vacation spots within just a few hours’ drive away from the city.

As usual, CDN Digital will help you map out where you can enjoy the sun, the breeze, and all the little in between this summer season.

Located in Baragnay Loay, Toledo City, Lake Bensis can be considered a slightly hidden gem for campers.

With just a 10 to 20-minute walk from the parking area to the base camp, you would have all the time to set up your camp, enjoy the serenity the place has to offer and marvel at the big lake that will make your camping more relaxing.

The fastest route going to Lake Bensis, or some would call it Lake Pingganon, will be through the Toledo-Maninpis road.

With the bonfire lit, camping chairs put in place, and food ready for the night, Lake Bensis might be the perfect summer chill you can try alone or with your barkada.

A reminder to always be careful when enjoying nature’s goodness and always to leave no trace behind.

With 11 recorded waterfalls found around this tranquil town in the southwest of Cebu, Samboan, might just make it to your list of travel destinations this summer.

However, only three waterfalls are accessible to the public for now: Aguinid Falls, Binalayan-Hidden Falls, and Dao Falls.

The local government is still finding ways to make the other waterfalls accessible to the public ensuring their safety so they can completely enjoy this amazing gift from Mother Nature.

Aguinid Falls offers a different kind of waterfall experience because you will have to trek through the waterfalls and get through several levels to get to the top. While Binalayan-Hidden Falls offers a more serene experience Dao Falls will test your endurance for a lengthy walk to see the beautiful waterfall drop and basin at the end of the walk.

If you don’t want to drive that long from Cebu City or Mandaue City, Mactan Island is the answer.

With amazing beaches paired with water activities, your vacation will surely be one for the books.

From trying out freediving to paddleboarding your day around Mactan Island will surely be worth it.

Dive into the underworld by trying our freediving, where you get to experience a different kind of silence and a different kind of control once you descend to the deep.

Or you can paddle your worries out at the surface and just enjoy the waters and the movement from one point to another, while watching the sunset or enjoying the sunrise.

Moalboal is booming! All thanks to its pristine beaches, world-famous marine life, and the people make this town a sure hit for vacationers in Cebu.

Scuba diving is the pride and joy of this town, boasting amazing underwater sites that newbies and experienced divers can see and enjoy.

While you are just lounging at the beach you get to enjoy white sand beaches, with warm smiles from the locals and foreign tourists alike.

Food is also one of the many reasons why you should visit this town, from international dishes to local dishes, you will have the time of your life just devouring sumptuous meal after the other.

Picture Bantayan Island as a radiant jewel, with a town that stands out among the others.

Have you been to Santa Fe, Bantayan?

Santa Fe, Bantayan Island is the place to be for thrill-seekers looking for an unforgettable journey.

It’s a paradise where every corner reveals pristine white sands, sparkling turquoise seas, and a lively local scene filled with stories.

Santa Fe is known for its beaches where water sports or activities are usually held.

But if you just want to lounge around, you are very welcome to do so with the many beaches you can find in Santa Fe, Bantayan.

Surely, you have some other places in mind to visit in Cebu this summer, but if you haven’t been to the places we mentioned above this year might be your year to visit these places.

What is your favorite Cebu summer destination?