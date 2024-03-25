‘Nonchalant’ individuals: How to deal with them

CEBU CITY, Philippines– If you are on a journey of dissecting and trying to keep up with the terms young ones are using on all social media platforms today, you are not alone.

Terms that were not often used before are popping up like pop-up ads on Facebook!

READ: ‘My Chicago’: Explaining another TikTok trend

This time let’s get to know what the term nonchalant is.

According to Merriam-Webster, “someone who is nonchalant is relaxed and calm, either because they do not care about something or because they are not worried about something.”

Whoa! Did someone just pop out of your mind? Because there is no denying that we all know at least one person who could care less.

But don’t get them wrong, people are just built differently than others.

READ: ‘Delulu’: Are you one? Do you even know what a ‘delulu’ is?

Here are five signs that you might be dealing with a nonchalant person:

Snoozed emotions — If you tell them something, they might just look you in your eyes and keep a poker face on. Don’t take offense, they’re just really cool as a cucumber.

Bare minimum peeps— Showing slight emotions is something they are good at, the “meh” reaction— it’s their masterpiece. These individuals just put minimal effort into responsibilities and showed enthusiasm and motivation.

READ:

Relax masters— problem? what problem? They usually just shrug off a problem and just simply let it be. Letting things happen and just face it head-on with little to no care at all.

Not keen on details— Nonchalant folks often miss the nitty-gritty. They’re not the type to sweat the small stuff or double-check their work.

Passive communicators— They’re not big on taking the lead or speaking up in conversations. You might catch them nodding along or giving vague answers, showing they’re not exactly jumping with excitement to join the chat.

Dealing with a laid-back individual can be a bit of a puzzle because they often seem uninterested or disconnected.

But don’t fret! It’s crucial to have open, direct conversations with them. Share your thoughts and expectations while also considering their viewpoint.

ALSO READ: Teaching our kids about money matters