Dennis Navales captures Infinitum Battlegrounds crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned woodpusher and Arena International Master (AIM) Dennis Navales emerged as the overall champion of the Infinitum Battlegrounds: Grand Finals, held over the weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Navales outlasted 11 other grand finalists in the grueling 11-round competition, which followed the unique Infinitum chess format. He dominated the tournament with an impressive 9.0 points, securing the solo lead.

The veteran board tactician set the tone early, defeating Arena Grand Master (AGM) Venancio Loyola Jr. in the opening round before stringing together victories over John Dave Lavandero, Edelyn Vosotros, Michael Pinar, AGM Michael Joseph Pagaran, and Jupiter Sevillano.

Navales momentarily slowed down with a seventh-round draw against National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon but quickly rebounded, clinching back-to-back wins against Allerito Somosot Jr. and Angelo Tan in rounds eight and nine.

In the 10th round, AGM Loyola Jr. settled for his second draw against Ian Villareal but closed his campaign on a high note, sealing a final-round victory over Maria Kristine Lavandero.

Pinar finished second with 8.0 points, followed by AGM Loyola Jr. in third with 7.0 points. NM Ganzon also tallied 7.0 points but settled for fourth due to lower tiebreak points, while John Dave Lavandero rounded off the top five with 6.5 points.

Maria Kristine Lavandero and Villareal both finished with 6.0 points, placing sixth and seventh, respectively, followed by AGM Pagaran with 5.5 points in the eighth spot. Edelyn Vosotros (4.0), Angelo Tan (3.0), Jupiter Sevillano (2.5), and Allerito Somosot Jr. (1.5) completed the rankings.

