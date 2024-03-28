Pertussis: 16-day-old infant, youngest recorded fatality in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 16-day-old infant was the youngest fatality due to pertussis in Cebu City.

This was according to the list of the reported cases of pertussis in Cebu City from January to March this year.

The infant was from Barangay Talamban and died on February 7, 2024, and was reported to have not been inoculated with a pentavalent vaccine.

Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the Cebu City Health Department, who presented the data to the reporters on Wednesday, March 27, said that pertussis is a disease that can be prevented through vaccination.

Various health experts, including the Department of Health (DOH), also confirmed this.

Routine vaccinations

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the pentavalent vaccine “provides protection to a child from five life-threatening diseases: Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B and Hib.”

The infants can receive pentavalent vaccine as early as six weeks old. Meanwhile, the DTaP (vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccine is to be given to pregnant mothers at 27th week and 36th week, Villa said yesterday.

“The vaccines that we are giving are routine vaccinations. This (pertussis) is a preventable disease,” Villa said in Cebuano.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, routine vaccines are recommended for everyone, depending on age and vaccine history.

Routine vaccines are said to be designed to protect one from the diseases that most affect them.

Furthermore, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), “vaccines protect children from life-threatening diseases” and” routine vaccines are provided by the government for free in public health centers and facilities.”

(You may read more about routine immunization for children here: Routine immunization for children in the Philippines)

Cases of pertussis from January to March

From January 1 to March 16 this year, the DOH has logged 568 cases of pertussis with 40 deaths in the country.

Compared with the previous year for the same period, the cases were only 26, the DOH said.

The areas that recorded the most number of cases were Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, and Central Visayas.

The DOH said that Metro Manila accounted for 27 percent which equates to 58 cases of the total number of recorded cases among all regions.

Moreover, 356 of the cases were infants below six months of age, and of the number, 270 were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination history. And of the the total number, regardless of age, 384 were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination history.

The DOH added that as of March 25, the country had 64,400 doses of pentavalent vaccines and the agency had been expecting three million more arriving “at the soonest possible time.”

“The medical field has known Pertussis for a long time now. We have antibiotics that can treat it. Vaccines are safe and effective against whooping cough; DOH is redistributing on hand doses to where they are needed the most. In consultation with President Marcos, I have already ordered to fast-track the arrival of 3 million more doses. Please be assured while also being alert. We can fight this,” said Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa in the statement.

‘Do not self-medicate’

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

The DOH reiterated that antibiotics are available and effective against them and that a doctor will prescribe a course of treatment that should start as early as possible.

“Depending on the antibiotic used and the age and condition of the patient, treatment may run from 4 to 14 days. It is important to consult a doctor and use antibiotics only as prescribed. Do not self-medicate, and always complete the number of days,” the agency added.

The DOH added that the transmission of pertussis may be prevented by good respiratory hygiene which include proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, and washing hands often, or using alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

