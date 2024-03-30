Holy Week 2024: Testimonies of conversion, healing echo at Tabor Hill

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the serene hills of Talamban in Cebu City, devout Catholics gathered at OAD Tabor Hill to partake in the timeless traditions of Holy Week 2024.

These practices have become integral in their lives as they hold deeply engraved meaning for their faith and personal devotion.

As Holy Week drew to a close, various testimonies of life and deep faith were breathed through the veins of Tabor Hill, where individuals from all walks of life came together to reflect, pray, and reaffirm their commitment to their spiritual journey.

Jun Rey Compassion, a resident of Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City, has been carrying the wooden cross during Via Crucis since last year. And he did it again during Holy Week 2024

Compassion shared that his act of carrying the cross was inspired by his deep reverence for the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

He said that Jesus saved mankind by dying on the cross, and as a sign of gratitude, he followed the path that Jesus Christ took.

“Kay giluwas man kita ipakita sad nato ang atong kaayu ngadto sa uban nga kaning pag pas-an sa krus gisunod nato ang mga kasugoan nga gibilin sa Ginoo,” he said.

Compassion then added that this act is not merely a tradition but a genuine expression of gratitude and prayer.

“Katong mga tawo nga willing mag usab sa ila kaugalingon, naa ra gyud ang krus nagpaabot ra gyud nila nga ilang pas-an pas-anon sa matag adlaw. Dili Raman na siya mahitungod sa Karun nga Semana Santa kung dili sa pang adlaw-adlaw nga panginabuhi,” he shared.

Apart from the Via Crucis, Tabor Hill also held a “confession” activity for the devotees during Holy Week 2024.

Similarly, at the confession activity in Tabor Hill, 73-year-old Juanito Saraum from Consolacion, Cebu shared his profound encounter with faith.

Despite his age, Saraum remained undeterred as he vividly recounted one miraculous experience that happened to him, which strengthened his faith in God.

“Ako, nagpasalamat ko’s Ginoo. Kaning pagkabuaka sa akong [ulo], kinsa ba magtuo nga mauli ko. Nagkita mi ni Hesu Kristo atong Ginoo… niingon [Siya], ‘Pag-ampo lang gyud ug tarong kay tabangan tikaw’,” he shared to the CDN Digital covering Holy Week 2024.

He said that what happened to him changed his life. He even had the courage to leave all his dreadful earthly habits like intensive drinking and smoking after his reconciliation of faith with God.

He also urged others to heed the lessons of his journey that repentance and righteous living are important, as they are what Jesus Christ wants for mankind.

“Mao to, gakita mi’s Hesu Kristo… Mao na akong isulti sa mga tao nga ayaw gyud buhat ug di maayo. Ayaw gyud pag [pakasala]… Kay mao ragyu’y [ingon] sa Ginoo gud. ‘Sultii ang tao sa imong nakita [ug] naa ra nila’g mutuo sila nimo o dili’,” Saraum said.

Tatay Juanito said that this is already his second year of visiting Tabor Hill as a devotee.

Holy Week 2024 testimonies and stories offer some of the most genuine accounts that people can listen to.

They not only delve into the depths of personal faith and reflection but also offer deeper insights into the human experience during this sacred time.

The OAD Tabor Hill is one of the sought-after pilgrim destinations in Cebu City. This Holy Week 2024, they have tallied approximately 50,000 visitors and counting, which, according to Reverend Peter Paul Arellano, OAD, of the Tabor Hill community, marks a highly successful activity.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP