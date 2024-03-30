11 areas to reach ‘danger’ level heat index on Black Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in 11 areas of the country is expected to reach the “danger” level on Black Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Based on its forecast as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the following areas will fall under the “danger” category today:
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City, 43 degrees Celsius
- Iba, Zambales – 42 degrees Celsius
- Alabat, Quezon – 42 degrees Celsius
- Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42 degrees Celsius
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 44 degrees Celsius
- Aborlan, Palawan – 44 degrees Celsius
- Roxas City, Capiz – 44 degrees Celsius
- Mambusao, Capiz – 42 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius
- Dumangas, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius
According to Pagasa, temperatures that range from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category of heat indices.
It can result in heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke with prolonged exposure.
