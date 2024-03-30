11 areas to reach ‘danger’ level heat index on Black Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in 11 areas of the country is expected to reach the “danger” level on Black Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Based on its forecast as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the following areas will fall under the “danger” category today:

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City, 43 degrees Celsius

Iba, Zambales – 42 degrees Celsius

Alabat, Quezon – 42 degrees Celsius

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42 degrees Celsius

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 44 degrees Celsius

Aborlan, Palawan – 44 degrees Celsius

Roxas City, Capiz – 44 degrees Celsius

Mambusao, Capiz – 42 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius

Dumangas, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius

According to Pagasa, temperatures that range from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category of heat indices.

It can result in heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

