Cebu braces for hotter temperatures ahead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The summer season is gradually making its presence felt in Cebu as the heat index has reached above 30 degrees celsius lately.

As of Saturday, March 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas Regional Services Division forecasted a maximum heat index of 34 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity ranging between 48 to 79 percent.

On March 8, the heat index in the province reached a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity ranging between 59 to 81 percent.

These recent advisories fall under the “extreme caution” category, indicating that the combination of high temperature and humidity poses a significant risk of heat-related illnesses.

With this, the state weather bureau advises the public to take extra precautions to prevent heat-related health issues, such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

These include staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and seeking shade or air conditioning when possible.

Cebu weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the next five days

Meanwhile, the weather in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province in the next five days is expected to be generally fair and pleasant, with a chance of isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms and the easterlies.

The temperature will range between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

The wind speed will be 20 to 40 kilometers per hour, with coastal conditions ranging from slight to moderate. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP