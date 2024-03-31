Sugat Kabanhawan 2024 draws 13,000 crowd on Easter Sunday

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 31,2024 - 09:00 AM

MINGLANILLA, Cebu — Around 13,000 people witnessed the reenactment of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, notably known as the Sugat Kabanhawan, on Sunday dawn, March 31, at the Cebu South Port in this town.

People began arriving at the venue as early as midnight to watch the municipality’s highly anticipated event on Easter Sunday.

Around midnight, spectators watched a reenactment of the Passion of Christ called ‘Dalan sa Kalbaryo’ performed by the Minglanilla Theatre Guild.

This was followed by the Easter Dawn mass at around 1:50 a.m. and the anticipated Sugat Kabanhawan 2024 presentation went on afterwards which which attracted even more people.

Moreover, it was the first time the Sugat Kabanhawan event was held at Cebu South Port.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad told CDN Digital that the venue was “a good choice” for them this year due to the sports oval in the municipality being unavailable because of ongoing works there.

“It was a good choice for us this year since dili naman available atong oval kay naa naman tay bag-ong soccer field ug oval, maayo ni nga choice kay hawan kaayo sa tanan,” Enad said.

Enad said that he was also thankful that the public were able to get inside the Cebu South Port, an international port which was established through a private-public partnership.

Enad mentioned that for next year’s venue, the municipality plans to expand a property close to the new municipal hall, which had its groundbreaking last year.

Minglanilla’s Easter celebration doesn’t stop after the reenactment of Jesus’ resurrection.

The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival starts at 4 p.m. with a street dancing competition, followed by the Festival Queen presentation and ritual showdown at 6 p.m. The celebration ends with a fireworks display. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP