cdn mobile

LPG prices increase in February

By: Kris Crismundo - Philippine News Agency | February 01,2025 - 02:07 PM

LPG prices

The prices of LPG increased at the onset of February.

MANILA, Philippines – February greeted consumers with higher prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

In separate advisories, Petron and Solane-branded LPG products increased prices by 70 centavos and 73 centavos per kilogram, respectively, starting Saturday.

“This reflects the international contract price of LPG for the month of February,” Petron said.

READ:

LPG prices rise by P6 per 11-kg tank in July

Fuel prices likely to dip by P1 per liter this week

 

The adjustment translates to a P7.70 to P8.03 increase for a regular 11-kilogram household cylinder.

Cleanfuel also announced that its automobile LPG went up by P0.35 per liter.

Data from the Department of Energy showed that an 11-kilogram LPG tank in Metro Manila before the new price hike ranged from P860 to P1,140, while the common price of auto LPG stood at P42.55 per liter.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: LPG, prices
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.